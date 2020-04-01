South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Updates On Aviation and Maritime During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

31 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's Aviation and Maritime update during the national lockdown

Aviation

Since the announcement of the lockdown by the President and my accompanying regulations and directions as the Minister of Transport, the majority of aviation activities slowed down dramatically, with all domestic airlines grounding their passenger flights effective from midnight 26 March 2020.

Aviation related queries thereafter, were dominated by the following:

Foreign nationals & South African citizens requesting repatriation and evacuation

Technical flights

Foreign crew disembarkation and quarantining

A definition of essential cargo and services

As far as International and Domestic passenger flight as well as Evacuation, Repatriation and Technical flights are concerned the transport directives are as follows:

All international and domestic passenger flights are still prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin, except those flights especially authorised by the Ministery of Transport, for the evacuation of South African Nationals in foreign countries.

With regard to the repatriations;

The repatriation of foreign nationals from South Africa back to their respective countries is allowed, provided the following conditions are adhered to:

Foreign Countries must charter their aircraft to South Africa without passengers except with the crew.

The crew is not allowed to disembark.

Evacuations are as follows:

The evacuation of South African citizens who desire to come back home is allowed provided:

He or she has a fully paid return flight ticket

On arrival they will be subjected to mandatory quarantine for a period of up to 21 days

The crew shall be allowed to disembark subject to mandatory quarantine laws as may be applicable.

The following technical flights are allowed:

Medical evacuation flights

Aircraft in a state of emergency

Overflights

Technical landings for refuelling

Aircraft operations related to humanitarian aid, relief flights and other safety related operations

Medical evacuation flights should not carry passengers except, patients and crew that will upon landing shall be subjected to mandatory quarantine laws as may be applicable.

Technical landing flights are allowed on condition that no passenger may disembark.

The following Airports should have standby operational staff who will receive aircraft that are in distress.

Port Elizabeth

Bram Fischer

Upington

Polokwane

Kruger Mpumalanga

Air transportation of all cargo - essessntial and nonessential - is permitted.

Disembarkation of Flight Cargo Crew is permitted on condition that it will be subjected Quarantine laws applicable in South Africa.

