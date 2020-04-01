South Africa: Public Service and Administration On Implementation of 2018 Wage Agreement

31 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government remains committed to implementation of the 2018 wage agreement

Government has noted the uncertainty with regard to the 2018 Public Service Wage Agreement as well as continuous concerns from all parties involved and enquiries from the media.

To this effect, the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration would like to highlight a number of issues currently facing the country, all of which have a bearing on everything happening in the country now, namely; the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the recent downgrading of South Africa's credit ratings to junk status by Moody's, piling more anguish on the economy which is already in recession.

While these developments have brought much more pressure on depleted State resources, the Department of Public Service and Administration continues to look for solutions, including from more engagements between Government and Labour to try and deal with realities confronting us. It should be noted though that there are no 'shot cuts' and options are extremely limited.

"These matters require dedication, understanding and commitment from all sides. Accordingly, we want to reiterate that government remains committed to the implementation of the 2018 Wage Agreement notwithstanding the aforesaid difficulties, at stake is how to do it, and this matters most" said Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Furthermore, the Ministry wants to reiterate that the Department of Public Service and Administration is indeed seized with the matter and more importantly, recognize the need to handle everything with utmost sensitivity, respect and integrity.

To this end, the Department, on behalf of Government, undertakes to adhere to all protocols of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council and not engage in the media until the end.

