Nigeria: Dino Melaye Releases New Song Titled 'Corona'

31 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The senator who represented Kogi West constituency in the eight assembly, Dino Melaye, has again released a new song titled 'Corona'.

The dramatic senator in the video said the pandemic virus, codenamed 'coronavirus' can not affect him.

He said he is a child of God who is not afraid of coronavirus. While listing preventive measures, the outspoken Dino cautioned Nigerians that prayers, declarations and fasting can never stop coronavirus.

He asked Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene. Melaye advised Nigerians to wash their hands and avoid putting their hands in their eyes and mouth. "Ensure you use hand sanitizers", he said.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Tuesday recorded 135 cases of coronavirus in the country.

Statistically, Lagos has recorded 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-5, Rivers-1, Benue- 1, and Kaduna- 3.

The centre said, Nigeria has recorded two deaths since the pandemic struck the country.

Still on Covid 19. Watch SDM... https://t.co/lx5gXFHKiA

-- Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 31, 2020

