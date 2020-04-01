Zimbabwe: Local Varsities to Make Hand Sanitisers, Masks

Cabinet Decision Matrix is an outline of issues discussed and decisions taken in Cabinet, read out to the media after each session.

It reflects the discussions of the Executive in existing and emerging issues, as well as tracking progress on Government priorities through the 100-Day cycles.

The Decision Matrix is not however, to be confused by minutes.

The main objective of the Cabinet Decision Matrix, introduced by the Second Republic is to ensure transparency in governance by bringing the nation close to the issues that Executive is seized with, and solutions thereof.

Ninth Meeting Decisions Matrix: 31st March 2020

Zimbabwe's Response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Outbreak

Cabinet received a report on the country's preparedness and response to the Covid-19 outbreak as presented by the Honourable Vice President Mohadi, chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on the Covid-19 Outbreak.

Cabinet noted with satisfaction that the general populace had heeded the call to stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Zimbabwe Republic Police was also applauded for being cooperative in enforcing the lockdown order.

Cabinet considered and approved the Action Plan as presented by Hon. Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi, as chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19.

Key among the proposed actions were the following:

a) that measures be put in place to ensure that the economy continues to work through the lockdown period;

b) that registration of vulnerable communities by the Department of Social Welfare be stepped up in order ensure that all the households affected by the lockdown are catered for through the usual social protection mechanisms availed by Government;

c) that the cash transfer programme be expedited to assist the affected individuals during the lockdown period;

d) that the cash transfer be targeted at those people that have lost their resources or livelihoods due to the measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19, including those in the informal sector;

e) that hand sanitisers and face masks be produced locally by institutions of higher learning and pharmaceutical companies;

f) that duty for the importation of materials required in the manufacture of drugs and other materials used in the Covid-19 response be suspended;

g) that Covid-19 treatment and isolation centres be mapped in the following locations:

5 Central/Referral Hospitals

10 Provincial Hospitals

52 District Hospitals under the supervision of the Ministries of Health and Child Care and Local Government and Public Works;

h) that the Public Service Commission tracks the transportation of civil servants to and from work to ensure that buses are fumigated and with passengers being sanitised as they enter the bus;

i) that Zupco buses be deployed to all towns and cities to ferry people that provide essential services;

j) that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development funds Chemplex to enable the company to avail chemicals for water purification, thereby making the provision of water possible;

k) that local authorities improve the provision of water to communities through decongesting the already available water points and availing additional water points, particularly in the medium- and high-density areas;

l) that the banking account details that will be used for receipt of donations towards Covid-19 will be acknowledged and publicised and that there will be a central receiving point for don- ations;

m) that the issuance of birth certificates, National Registration Identity documents and travel documents by the Registrar-General be suspended and that only burial orders and death certificates be issued; and

n) that going forward, the taskforce will brief the nation on a weekly basis, while the Ministers of Health and Child Care and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will provide updates more regularly as Government moves to operationalise the approved action plan.