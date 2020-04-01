Zimbabwe: Local Artistes Heed UN Call for Covid-19 Awareness

Some local artistes have taken heed of the call by the United Nations to craft songs and videos that help educate people and minimise the spread of Covid-19, especially in areas that do not have the disease as yet.

In its "Global Call to Creatives: An Open Brief from the United Nations", the UN says it needs help in translating critical public health messages into different languages, different cultures, communities and platforms -- reaching everyone, everywhere.

"We need to meet people where they are, with a stream of fresh, innovative content which drives home the personal behaviours and societal support needed today," reads the call to action.

"We are equipping you with WHO-provided knowledge and messages to spread. The UN is launching this first-ever open brief to creative everywhere to help spread the public health messages in ways which will be effective, accessible and shareable."

Some local artistes have joined forces in creating awareness for the pandemic in the 21-day lockdown, which were announced by Government last week.

The UN hopes to inspire creators, influencers, talent, networks, media owners and others who can take key messages and bring their own magic to them.

Chimurenga musician Chief Hwenje-Shumba, has released a jingle on Covid-19 where he urges the public to wash their hands, sanitise and observe social distance.

He even went further in his jingle, which is played on ZBC TV at frequent intervals, highlighting the symptoms of the disease.

In the song, Chief Hwenje urges people to seek medical attention as soon as they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

has joined forces with poet-cum musician Albert Nyathi to compose a jingle on the awareness.

The jingle, "Sizonqoba" (we shall conquer), was produced by Mono Mukundu.

It states that people should unite to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The jingle is already being played on ZBC TV and other radio stations.

"The video, which is in different languages has subtitles too," said Mpofu. "We can make this happen and please stay at home."

Comedienne Tyra Chikocho, affectionately known as Madam Boss, has done a short skit, urging people to observe social distance and use hand sanitisers all the time.

The skit has been posted on social media.

Show promoter, Mahwindo (Mai Maka), said it was hard for the showbiz fraternity to adjust to social distancing and remaining at home, but they just have to abide by the law.

"I am just urging people to stay at home until things normalise," she said. "It is just too bad that we are really affected as people in the arts as we depend on events and shows, but coronavirus is a fact we can't argue about."

Zimbabwean-born, but South Africa-based fashion designer and stylist, Ngugi Vere, has emphasised the need for social distancing.

Ngugi has created a short video with his wife, Nyasha, in which they wore designer outfits and urged people to use the lockdown period to be with their families.

"The picture is changing so rapidly and it is extremely difficult now to predict anything," he said.

"Let us slay and stay at home. You will now know and understand more of your partner.

"The disease is real and here in South Africa, the situation is on another level."

Prolific painter Hermit Muyambo, who has been trying to portray how the coronavirus is affecting people's lifestyles, said this is the time to turn to God.

He said as artistes, they tried everything, including observing social distances and washing hands.

Muyambo has painted the virus to help people better understand how they can unite in the fight against Covid-19.

Presently, he is busy doing rounds of painting and will showcase the results after 21 days of lockdown, when he hosts an exhibition.