Zimbabwe: Sports Medicine Gurus Give Athletes Fitness Recommendations

SPORTS medicine experts have warned athletes against questionable behaviour, and irresponsible eating habits, during this 21-day lockdown period.

They say the athletes risk throwing their careers off the rails.

All sporting activities in the country have been suspended due to a nationwide lockdown imposed by President Mnangagwa.

This has forced athletes off their usual training routines and most could be tempted to disregard individual practice sessions' guidelines.

ZIFA medical committee chairman, Edward Chagonda, said athletes ought to be responsible on what they do during this period.

"It should be in every sports-person's DNA to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through ensuring that they are safe at home with their families.

"The President has issued an order, which is very noble, and these athletes have to be models in terms of abiding by the law.

"While at home, the athletes have to behave like professionals. They should take part in indoor activities, making sure they religiously follow recommendations given to them by their trainers.

"The amount of time they spend, while taking part in these activities, should also be in tandem with what they do in their normal training routines."

Chagonda said the athletes should also watch on what they eat.

"In sport, nutrition is an integral element and the athletes, who are obviously not in physical touch with their coaches during this period, have to pay particular attention to this.

"The athletes will be spending more time relaxing and they should, therefore, watch their diet to avoid becoming overweight. "If they do not pay attention, their careers will be on the line after this difficult period."

Former Warriors doctor, Somani Mudariki, echoed the same sentiments.

All teams across leagues have given their players specialised individual training programmes they have to follow during this lockdown.

World Boxing Federation middleweight champion Charles Manyuchi, whose bout against Ugandan Mohamed Sebyala scheduled for April 3 at the Harare International Conference Centre has been shelved, is utilising gym equipment at his Chivhu home during this period.

"You never know when the situation normalises. I have to be ready any day, so I am continuing with my intensive training programme while at home," Manyuchi said.