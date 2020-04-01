Zimbabwe: Govt Applauds Zimbabweans for Heeding Lockdown Calls

31 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Government says it is impressed by citizens response to the 21 day lockdown instituted to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa during the ninth post cabinet press briefing.

"Cabinet noted with satisfaction that the general populace had heeded the call to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Zimbabwe Republic Police was also applauded for being cooperative in enforcing the lockdown Order," said Mutsvangwa

She said Cabinet had considered and approved the Action Plan presented by Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19, Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

"Key among the plan is that measures be put in place to ensure that the economy continues to work through the lockdown period; that registration of vulnerable communities by the Department of Social Welfare be stepped up in order ensure that all the households affected by the lockdown are catered for through the usual social protection mechanisms availed by Government,"

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government was working to fast track the cash transfer programme to cater for individuals affected by the lockdown.

"It was approved that the cash transfer programme be expedited to assist the affected individuals during the lock-down period; that the cash transfer be targeted at those people that have lost their resources or livelihoods due to the measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, including those in the informal sector," she said

The Government has also called for the manufacture of hand sanitisers and face masks locally by institutions of higher learning and pharmaceutical companies.

Duty for the importation of materials required in the manufacture of drugs and other essential materials used in the COVID-19 response has also been suspended.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.