Zimbabwe: Govt Applauds Zimbabweans for Heeding Lockdown Calls

Government says it is impressed by citizens response to the 21 day lockdown instituted to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa during the ninth post cabinet press briefing.

"Cabinet noted with satisfaction that the general populace had heeded the call to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Zimbabwe Republic Police was also applauded for being cooperative in enforcing the lockdown Order," said Mutsvangwa

She said Cabinet had considered and approved the Action Plan presented by Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19, Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

"Key among the plan is that measures be put in place to ensure that the economy continues to work through the lockdown period; that registration of vulnerable communities by the Department of Social Welfare be stepped up in order ensure that all the households affected by the lockdown are catered for through the usual social protection mechanisms availed by Government,"

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government was working to fast track the cash transfer programme to cater for individuals affected by the lockdown.

"It was approved that the cash transfer programme be expedited to assist the affected individuals during the lock-down period; that the cash transfer be targeted at those people that have lost their resources or livelihoods due to the measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, including those in the informal sector," she said

The Government has also called for the manufacture of hand sanitisers and face masks locally by institutions of higher learning and pharmaceutical companies.

Duty for the importation of materials required in the manufacture of drugs and other essential materials used in the COVID-19 response has also been suspended.