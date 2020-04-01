Liberia: AME University Appoints Interim President

1 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Board of Trustees of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has appointed a new interim president in the person of Rev. Alvin E. Attah.

Performing the ceremony on Tuesday, March 31, the 1st Vice Chairperson of the Board, Dr. Josephine George-Francis, asserted that the Board of Trustees has absolute confidence that, under the leadership of Rev. Attah, the University will continue strongly in its pursuit for excellence. She indicated that the Board is convinced that Rev. Attah has the ability to demonstrate leadership skills necessary for the dynamic pursuit of the goals and objectives embodied in the vision and mission of the University.

In response, the Interim President Attah thanked the Board of Trustees for the preferment and embraced his new position with utmost humanity and much honesty. "My driving force remains service with Competence, Integrity, and Commitment", said Rev. Attah at the turning over ceremony.

Rev. Alvin E. Attah holds a BSc. Degree in Physics from the University of Calabar, Nigeria; a MSc. Degree in Project Management from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria; a MBA in Management from University of Liberia, and a MTh. Degree in Theology from the Cuttington University Graduate School of Professional Studies.

He previously served as an Examiner for the West African Examination Council in Nigeria, a full-time faculty and Research Fellow at the University of Calabar in Nigeria. In the public service, he worked as the Deputy National Authorizing Officer at the Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs in Monrovia; Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and most recently, as the Associate Vice President for Administration at the AME University. He is currently the Senior Pastor of Eliza Turner Memorial AME Church, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.