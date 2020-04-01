Nigeria: COVID-19 Lockdown - Fallen Truck Crushes 6 to Death in Lagos

Tragedy occurred on Tuesday in Lagos when a Dangote Cement silo truck with unknown registration number, while on top speed suddenly, fell on a commercial car, OPEL brand, along Epe-Expressway, crushing six of the seven occupants to death on the spot.

The victims whose identities were yet to be determined have probably, defied the Presidential directive on the stay at home in the state, which aimed at stopping further spread of the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Recall that due to the rising cases of COVID-19, as well as effort to stem the spread, President Muhammadu Buhari, last Sunday, ordered total restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun States and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with effect from 11 pm, Monday, March 30, 2020, for 14 days in the first instance.

Fortunately, at press time effort to save the only survivor in the crash, a male adult was ongoing as he was trapped in the crushed car.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, "On arrival at the above scene, a Dangote Cement silo truck with unknown registration number was discovered to have fallen on a fully loaded commercial taxi OPEL car with registration number SMK-312ES.

"Investigations revealed that a total of seven passengers were in the crushed car with six of them having lost their lives on or shortly after impact while efforts are ongoing by the response team to extricate the single adult man who is alive but remains trapped beneath the silo truck."

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at General Hospital mortuary.

"We also wish to appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines laid down by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, to avoid endangering themselves as well as the rescue workers who are already operating under extremely challenging conditions," Oke-Osanyintolu appealed.

