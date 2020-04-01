Nigeria: COVID-19 Lockdown - Fallen Truck Crushes 6 to Death in Lagos

1 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred on Tuesday in Lagos when a Dangote Cement silo truck with unknown registration number, while on top speed suddenly, fell on a commercial car, OPEL brand, along Epe-Expressway, crushing six of the seven occupants to death on the spot.

The victims whose identities were yet to be determined have probably, defied the Presidential directive on the stay at home in the state, which aimed at stopping further spread of the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Recall that due to the rising cases of COVID-19, as well as effort to stem the spread, President Muhammadu Buhari, last Sunday, ordered total restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun States and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with effect from 11 pm, Monday, March 30, 2020, for 14 days in the first instance.

Fortunately, at press time effort to save the only survivor in the crash, a male adult was ongoing as he was trapped in the crushed car.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, "On arrival at the above scene, a Dangote Cement silo truck with unknown registration number was discovered to have fallen on a fully loaded commercial taxi OPEL car with registration number SMK-312ES.

"Investigations revealed that a total of seven passengers were in the crushed car with six of them having lost their lives on or shortly after impact while efforts are ongoing by the response team to extricate the single adult man who is alive but remains trapped beneath the silo truck."

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at General Hospital mortuary.

"We also wish to appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines laid down by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, to avoid endangering themselves as well as the rescue workers who are already operating under extremely challenging conditions," Oke-Osanyintolu appealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.