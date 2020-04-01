Malawi: Man Jailed 12 Years for Burglary and Theft

31 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Everester Lungu

Mzimba — Mzimba First Grade Magistrate Court, Monday convicted and sentenced a 20 year- old man, Michel Chanza to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and theft, contrary to Section 309(1) of the Penal Code.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Isaac Imedi told the court that during the night of November 16 to 17, 2019, Chanza broke into a house of Happy Mlera and stole assorted items wealthyK55,00.00

"The accused hired a taxi at Mzimba Boma to Chimkusa location in Mzimba where he broke into the house of Mlera and stole assorted items.

Later, during the same night, Chanza drove to Saint Pauls Location in the same district where he broke and entered the house of Ethel Mughogho and went away with property worth about K106,700.00," said Imedi.

Imedi then advised the court to hand down a stiff penalty to Mlera, describing the offence as a serious one.

In his mitigation, Chanza who pleaded guilty to the offences appealed to the court for leniency and forgiveness saying he is a bread winner for his family.

In her ruling, First Grade Magistrate Loveness Gumbo concurred with Imedi and that the offence attracts a maximum of a 12 year- custodial sentence.

"Such people are a threat and risk to communities and need to be separated from their communities," said Gumbo before she sentenced Chanza to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chanza hails from Chimwemwe Chanza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba District.<

