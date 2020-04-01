Malawi: Two Men Commit Suicide in Mzuzu

Mana — Two men in Mzuzu City Tuesday committed suicide by hanging in separate incidences.

According to police publicist for Mzuzu Police Station, Edith Kachotsa, Isaac Soko, 24 committed suicide by hanging using a shoeless at Mchengautuwa Township in the city following misunderstanding with his father for reprimanding him (the deceased) for his bad behaviour.

Kachotsa said the other one, Charles Banda, 32 also committed suicide by hanging using a rope made from a mosquito net for reasons which police have not yet established.

She said post-mortem conducted at Mzuzu Central Hospital revealed that they both died due to suffocation.

Soko hailed from Aaron Jere Village in Traditional Authority Mpherembe while Banda hailed from Galela Shaba Village in Paramount Chief M'mbelwa both in Mzimba District.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu Police have appealed to the public to solve their differences amicably and also involve elders or report to police for assistance rather than taking their own lives.