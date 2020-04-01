Malawi: Two Men Commit Suicide in Mzuzu

31 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Salome Gangire

Mana — Two men in Mzuzu City Tuesday committed suicide by hanging in separate incidences.

According to police publicist for Mzuzu Police Station, Edith Kachotsa, Isaac Soko, 24 committed suicide by hanging using a shoeless at Mchengautuwa Township in the city following misunderstanding with his father for reprimanding him (the deceased) for his bad behaviour.

Kachotsa said the other one, Charles Banda, 32 also committed suicide by hanging using a rope made from a mosquito net for reasons which police have not yet established.

She said post-mortem conducted at Mzuzu Central Hospital revealed that they both died due to suffocation.

Soko hailed from Aaron Jere Village in Traditional Authority Mpherembe while Banda hailed from Galela Shaba Village in Paramount Chief M'mbelwa both in Mzimba District.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu Police have appealed to the public to solve their differences amicably and also involve elders or report to police for assistance rather than taking their own lives.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.