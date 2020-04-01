South Africa: As the COVID-19 Lockdown Continues, Please Don't Forget About People Living With Disabilities

analysis

Having a disability probably does not in itself put someone at higher risk from coronavirus, but many people with disabilities do have specific underlying conditions that make the disease more dangerous for them - and self-isolation is often not an option.

It is heartening to see, despite our diversity, South Africans coming together as a nation to fight and hopefully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic -- together with the international community. I am confident this focus will assist in preventing and reducing the outbreak of the virus.

A host of measures has been introduced for the vulnerable, destitute and needy throughout South Africa - one of several countries with high levels of socioeconomic inequality, including lack of access to clean water and other basic service deliverables.

Of particular concern to me as a person living with disabilities are the supportive and preventative measures required for my cohort. In his addresses on national television, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not addressed this pertinent issue.

Most people with disabilities are not in as privileged a position as me and can't even afford basic needs, living from hand to mouth and often dependent on others for their care, including through social grants.

Having contracted poliomyelitis...