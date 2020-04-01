Angola: COVID-19 - Ruling Party Calls for Compliance With State of Emergency

Luanda — Angolan citizens have been urged to remain indoors, under quarantine, and respect for the guidelines of the authorities regarding restrictions on movement and social distance.

The recommendation is expressed in a statement released by the Political Bureau of the ruling MPLA party, stating that the objective is to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus and safeguard public health.

In a statement on compliance with the preventive measures expressed in the Presidential Decree, the ruling party in Angola urges citizens to strictly observe the exceptional recommendations appropriate to the situation in the country.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused pain and mourning for everyone. However, all energies must be focused on emergency measures to prevent suffering, save lives and contain the strength of the highly contagious virus", the document reads.

The MPLA Politburo also encouraged the increased support and solidarity actions aimed at helping the most vulnerable families and populations, recognising the commitment of doctors and all health professionals.

The ruling party also praised the performance of the defence, public order and security forces that, in the view of the party, "have done everything to preserve the most valuable asset, the life of all Angolans".

Finally, the MPLA recommends calm and serenity, expressing confidence that Angolans, imbued with the spirit of resilience and a sense of patriotic citizenship, will overcome this difficult moment, inviting, for this purpose, all the living forces of the Nation to join the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.