Malawi: Woman in Police Custody for Infanticide

31 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Collings Kalivute

Ntcheu — Police in Ntcheu are keeping in custody a 24 year old woman for an alleged forced abortion and dumping of a baby in a pit latrine.

Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu, confirmed the development and identified the suspect as Tina Golozera from Traditional Authority (TA) Njolomole in the district.

Chigalu said Golozera was seven months pregnant and on 24 March, she aborted the pregnancy that raised many questions to women in the area and upon questioning, she confirmed she had aborted the pregnancy and dumped the baby in a pit latrine.

After some days, the suspect escaped from the area and surrendered herself to Ntcheu Police Station, where she was arrested on 27 March.

"We can confirm that we are keeping in custody a 24 year old woman for infanticide which is contrary to section 210 of the penal code and she will appear in court soon," he said.

Chigalu further said the suspect has agreed to the charges and said she decided to abort the pregnancy because she has a young baby and that she is not ready for another one.

Golozera hails from Njolomole Village T/A Njolomole in the district.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.