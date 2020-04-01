Malawi: Woman in Police Custody for Infanticide

Ntcheu — Police in Ntcheu are keeping in custody a 24 year old woman for an alleged forced abortion and dumping of a baby in a pit latrine.

Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu, confirmed the development and identified the suspect as Tina Golozera from Traditional Authority (TA) Njolomole in the district.

Chigalu said Golozera was seven months pregnant and on 24 March, she aborted the pregnancy that raised many questions to women in the area and upon questioning, she confirmed she had aborted the pregnancy and dumped the baby in a pit latrine.

After some days, the suspect escaped from the area and surrendered herself to Ntcheu Police Station, where she was arrested on 27 March.

"We can confirm that we are keeping in custody a 24 year old woman for infanticide which is contrary to section 210 of the penal code and she will appear in court soon," he said.

Chigalu further said the suspect has agreed to the charges and said she decided to abort the pregnancy because she has a young baby and that she is not ready for another one.

Golozera hails from Njolomole Village T/A Njolomole in the district.