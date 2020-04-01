Angolan Govt Postpones Soyo Refinery Tender Announcement

Luanda — The winner of the international public tender for the construction of an oil refinery in Soyo, northern Zaire province, will be published as soon as Covid-19 outbreaks are under control in the country, said the Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil.

The statement also said the decision in adjourning the announcement of the winner of tender, launched on 24 October last year, stemmed from the restriction measures imposed as a result of a state of emergency being declared across the country.

The announcement of the winner of Soyo Refinery tender was initially scheduled for 31 March this year.

For the implementation of the Soyo Refinery project, with a capacity of 100,000 barrels / day, Mirempet received 15 proposals for its construction.

The proposals were submitted by selected companies and consortia, such as SDRC, Jiangsu Sinochem Construction, Quantem Consortium, CMEC, AIDA and VSF, Tobaka Investment Group, Atis Nebest - Angola, Satarem, Gemcorp Capital and CPP.