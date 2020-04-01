Zimbabwe: Anti-Riot Police Block Biti From Addressing Media At Harvest House

31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Dozens of anti-riot police Tuesday blocked ousted MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti from addressing the media at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (former Harvest) head office in Harare CBD.

Biti was set to address the media following the Supreme Court ruling Nelson Chamisa was not legitimate leader of the main opposition.

He later addressed the media at his Milton Park lawfirm offices.

"It is regrettable that as you saw the police barred us from having this press conference at our party head office at Morgan Tsvangirai House."

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

