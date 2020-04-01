Zimbabwe: Anti-Riot Police Block Biti From Addressing Media At Harvest House

Dozens of anti-riot police Tuesday blocked ousted MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti from addressing the media at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (former Harvest) head office in Harare CBD.

Biti was set to address the media following the Supreme Court ruling Nelson Chamisa was not legitimate leader of the main opposition.

He later addressed the media at his Milton Park lawfirm offices.

"It is regrettable that as you saw the police barred us from having this press conference at our party head office at Morgan Tsvangirai House."