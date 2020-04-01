Namibia: Principal Wins Lawsuit Over Unlawful Arrest

The arrest of a school principal who was locked up in a police cell in northern Namibia over a weekend in August 2018 was unlawful, a judge has ruled in the Windhoek High Court.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday last week, acting judge Kobus Miller ruled that the arrest of headmaster Tobias Iimene on 3 August 2018 was unlawful, and the minister of safety and security should pay an amount of N$40 000 to Iimene to compensate him for the damages he suffered through his arrest and subsequent detention. Iimene sued the minister for N$250 000 over his arrest and detention, and also claimed N$50 000 as compensation for his travelling costs and lawyers' fees as a result of the legal action that he took against the minister.

Acting judge Miller concluded that Iimene's arrest had been unlawful, but said that taking into account that Iimene was detained for a relatively short period before he was released on 6 August 2018, awarding him an amount of N$40 000 would be sufficient. The judge further ordered that interest on the amount awarded would be calculated from the date of his judgement at an annual rate of 20%, and that the minister should pay Iimene's legal costs as well. Iimene told the court that he is the owner of a licensed shotgun, which he gave to a cattle herder employed by him to safeguard his livestock.

According to Iimene he heard on 3 August 2018, which was a Friday, that the police arrested his employee for allegedly being in illegal possession of his shotgun. He recounted that he then went to the Okongo Police Station to present his firearm licence to the police - but found himself being arrested and detained in a filthy cell over the weekend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the following Monday he was taken to the local magistrate's court, where he was made to wait in a corridor for hours until he was released from custody in the late afternoon, without having appeared in court.

The court also heard that the police arrested Iimene's employee as a result of an investigation of an allegation that he supplied firearms which were used to hunt game in Angola. Acting judge Miller remarked it was apparent that the police officer who arrested Iimene did so with little or no further enquiries about the circumstances in which Iimene had given his shotgun to his employee. It is reasonably expected that the police officer should have made such enquiries, the judge said.

He also noted that no consideration was given to the fact that Iimene had presented himself to the police in an effort to provide some clarity on the matter that led to the arrest of his employee.

Acting judge Miller stated: "I have no doubt that [Iimene] would have attended any court hearing had he been called upon to do so. In those circumstances the arrest was in my view unlawful."

Iimene also wanted the court to order the police to return his shotgun, which has been seized, to him. The judge did not make such an order, after noting that there is currently a criminal case pending concerning the firearm.

Iimene was represented by lawyers Sisa Namandje and Taimi Iileka-Amupanda. Government lawyers Lovisa Ihalwa and Aina Ndungula represented the minister.