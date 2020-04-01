Angola: New Dates for Olympic Games Confirmed for 2021

31 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The postponed Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

The new dates for the Paralympic Games are August 24 to September 5, 2021.

The new dates were announced Monday on the Games Organising Committee's Twitter account.

Angola is expected to take part in the Olympic Games with women's handball, athletics and sailing. Men's basketball, swimming and judo are still seeking qualification.

Adapted sport also lacks the achievement of minimums at the level of representatives of athletics, the most representative sport with six presences, one of which with ascents to the top and the establishment of records in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, by José Sayovo.

