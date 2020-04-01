Angola: COVID-19 - Transport Sector Guarantees Minimum Services

31 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Ministry of Transport ensures permanent operation of the air, sea, land and rail transport network, during the State of Emergency declared by the head of State, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In its statement, the Ministry of Transport announces the minimum services being observed by public and private companies.

They include humanitarian and emergency flights, the transport of goods and sea cargo.

Maritime transport for the oil industry, urban and intercity rail transport, with frequency and passenger limitations, will be maintained, according to the communiqué.

The list includes the urban bus transport service - with only twenty (20) passengers for the sixty (60) available and usual seats.

Inter-municipal transports (buses) with capacity for up to twenty-six (26) seats are recommended to take a maximum of eight (8) passengers on board. And those with 30 seats should limit to ten (10) passengers. As for the collective taxis, the note recommends up to five (5) passengers, if they have a capacity of fifteen (15) seats, and three (3) occupants for vehicles with a capacity for nine (9) seats.

"The transportation of goods with entry across land borders is secured, but operations for the exit of essential goods from the country, such as staple, fuels, medicines and hospital support materials, are prohibited", says the note. The document, reached Angop on Monday (the 30th), mentions motorcycle taxis, locally called Kupapatas, as joining the list of the banned means.

