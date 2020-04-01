Namibia: 'I Am Not Corrupt' - Lawmaker Maintain He Has Paid His Dues

Tobie Aupindi, who was found guilty of a charge under the Anti-Corruption Act two years ago - says he is not corrupt and nothing should stop him from being part of the legislature.

Aupindi, one of the 104 lawmakers sworn in as members of the National Assembly last week, said he had his day in court, paid a fine and life should go on.

He maintained in an interview with Nampa: "I'm not [corrupt]. I fought corruption for many, many years in different capacities as a corporate leader and I support every effort that's out there."

His conviction, he said was not an actual act of corruption, "but a conviction on obstruction of justice under the minor charges. It's a similar charge to you telling an officer that you were not speeding. Right now, what I do, I am a law-abiding person just trying to share my knowledge and skills in my effort to ensure that our country continues to achieve total economic emancipation".

Aupindi was fined N$50 000 or 30 months' imprisonment in 2018, and he paid the fine.

He went on to further say that if the Namibian Constitution - which is the country's supreme law - does not prevent him from being a lawmaker, then no amount of public outcry, media reports and criticism can.

This he said in response to allegations from opposition politicians that Swapo recycles and rewards the corrupt.

"We [Swapo] are the ones who even brought about the Anti-Corruption Act. No one can therefore take the credit from Swapo. In fact, the voices that they are speaking are based on the fundamental freedom and bill of rights that Swapo brought about," Aupindi said.

Landless People's Movement chief change campaigner (CCC), Bernadus Swartbooi, took a swipe at Aupindi's inclusion in the National Assembly.

"The legislature is a hoax. It's a pathetic place. Swapo does not take this country and its people seriously. I don't know when some Namibians will recognise this very fact," he vented.

Swartbooi wants MPs convicted of serious crimes such as corruption, theft or murder never to set foot in the National Assembly "as the nexus between politics and criminals is getting worse". - Nampa