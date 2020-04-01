Angola: COVID-19 - Media Minister Asks Opinion-Makers' Support

31 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Minister of Social Communication Nuno Caldas Albino Monday in Luanda considered the support of opinion-makers crucial for raising awareness among the population on the prevention of coronavirus (covid-19).

Speaking at a meeting with journalists and opinion-makers, the minister described the close, participatory and interactive communication as the factor that influence society.

According to the minister, the work can be done in particular on social media, suggesting uniform transmission of communication and information that ensures the best prevention and awareness among the populations.

Nuno Caldas defended a standardised communication for all social walks, that reach the children, adolescents, illiterates, intellectuals and, in particular, the speakers of national languages. Angola has already recorded seven positive cases of Covid-19, two of which resulted in death.

One of the patients infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered, according to the country's health authorities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.