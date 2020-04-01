Namibia: Family of COVID-19 Patient Tested

The family of a Covid-19 positive woman was tested for the virus at Swakopmund yesterday and the results are still pending.

The health ministry identified the woman as the 10th person to contract the virus in Namibia.

She allegedly travelled to Dubai, Addis Ababa and Johannesburg during March and returned to Namibia on 17 March.

After displaying flu-like symptoms with a cough, she was tested in Windhoek last week and the results were positive. Erongo health directorate's chief principal officer Dr Amir Shaker told The Namibian yesterday that the woman returned home to her husband and nine-month-old baby at Swakopmund, where they have put themselves in isolation at home.

"After she heard she was positive, she chose to self-isolate at home," said Shaker. "The husband and child were tested today and their results should be available in two days."

He said the family was exercising strict self-isolation procedures and they were even ordering food over the phone, which is delivered to the house.

"We are in touch with them daily and monitoring the situation. Their identities and address cannot be given for confidential reasons, and for their safety," he said.

Meanwhile, the 69-year-old man, who was identified as the 11th Covid-19 victim by the health ministry on Sunday, and his wife are also in self-isolation at a farm near Omaruru.

There were concerns that the man, who was tested by a private doctor at Omaruru, had left the town and continued travelling in Namibia.

It, however, turned out he was in fact not travelling, but in self-quarantine with his wife. According to Shaker, the wife will also be tested, while the doctor who tested the man is also in self-isolation with his family.

Shaker further stated that three more people were tested at Walvis Bay yesterday, with the results expected tomorrow. One of the people, a woman, is in hospital because she is sick, while the other two were sent home for self-isolation.