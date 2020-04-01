Tanzania: Six Tanzanians Forced Into Quarantine in Kenya

1 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Nairobi — Six Tanzanian Nationals who defied a directive to go into self-quarantine have been forced into isolation at the Keveye Isolation centre, Vihiga county.

According to the Daily Nation, the six arrived in Kenya on March 26 but defied an order to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The six were spotted at the Cheptulu market for five straight days after their arrival according to acting County Health Chief Officer Richard Boiyo.

Over the weekend, the six travelled to Kisumu and later to Vihiga raising concern over the new coronavirus.

They will be tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days at their own cost.

In the meantime, the government of Kenya has confirmed an additional 9 cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 59.

According to Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, tracing of contacts of the 59 patients is ongoing.

"So far, total close contacts reported were 1658 and out of this number, 508 have been discharged after completing 14-day mandatory follow-up," she said.

The CAS further noted that health teams are currently monitoring 1160 close contacts.

She stated that the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital, which now has a bed-capacity of 300, will boost response services offered at the Mbagathi Hospital isolation centre.

The CAS also reiterated that the National Government is exploiting usage of boarding schools as isolation units in the event the situation worsens.

At the same time, the government has asked Kenyans to follow the routine directives from the ministry of health to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The directives include: social distancing, observing personal hygiene, avoiding public gatherings and observing the daily 7pm to 5am curfew.

