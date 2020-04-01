Namibia: Lockdown - Travel With Permit Allowed

People who need to leave or enter Namibia's regions which have been declared restricted areas can apply for a permit that would allow them to travel.

According to the Covid-19 state of emergency regulations published in the Government Gazette on Saturday, people may apply for a permit to travel out of or into the restricted Khomas and Erongo regions to receive essential medical treatment, to attend the funeral of a close family member, acquaintance or dependant, to assist a close family member, acquaintance or dependant who is ill "or otherwise suffers from a distressing situation", or for any other reason considered sufficient by an authorised officer.

The regulations also state that people involved in the transport of goods as part of business or trade and people who need to travel to facilitate the distribution of food or other necessities of life are exempted from having to obtain a permit to travel to or from the restricted regions.

The Erongo and Khomas regions, together with the local authority areas of Okahandja and Rehoboth, are the only parts of the country so far declared restricted areas in the state of emergency regulations. The state of emergency and restrictions on business activities and the movement of people apply countrywide, though, the minister of information, Peya Mushelenga, said in a media statement on the application of the emergency regulations on Sunday.

According to the regulations, people performing any service necessary to provide medical or health services, or necessary for the enforcement of law and public order, or to maintain or repair water, electricity, communication or financial services infrastructure, or to perform any other critical service that cannot reasonably be postponed, are also exempted from having to obtain a permit to travel into or out of the restricted areas.

The regulations define an "authorised officer", from whom a permit to travel into or out of the restricted areas may be obtained, as police officers, Namibian Defence Force members, Namibian Correctional Service officers, immigration and customs officers, and the director of the National Disaster Risk Management Committee and officers authorised by the committee.

In his statement, Mushelenga said most of the state of emergency regulations published in the Government Gazette on Saturday apply countrywide.

This includes regulations forbidding the sale of alcohol and ordering the closure of bars, shebeens, nightclubs and open markets, as well as stopping informal trading, until 18 March.

People selling alcohol or keeping shops and businesses open in contravention of the regulations can be fined N$2 000 or sentenced to up to six months' imprisonment, the regulations stipulate. A fine of N$2 000 or a jail term of six months can also be imposed on people who flout the regulations by having unauthorised travel into or out of the restricted areas during the lockdown period until 18 April.

People not employed in what is regarded as "critical services" - these services include health, electrical, security, sewerage, agricultural and goods transport services - are required to stay at home during the lockdown, unless they need to buy food or get medical services, among other things, in terms of the regulations.

Mushelenga stated that the regulation forbidding non-essential travelling across regional boundaries applies to the Khomas and Erongo regions alone, while the rest of the state of emergency regulations are applying countrywide.

This means that over the next three weeks public gatherings of more than 10 people will be forbidden, as will be the sale of alcohol and the conducting of business not regarded as "critical" - which would still allow grocery stores, take-away food outlets, banks, pharmacies and other health facilities, among others, to remain open.

The regulations also stipulate that during the lockdown period everyone must be confined to their homes, except if they have to perform a critical service, have to obtain essential goods or services, need to seek medical attention, or need to visit pharmacies, food shops, banks or the courts.

People may also leave their homes for physical exercise, but may then not be in a group of more than three persons.

The state of emergency regulations can be accessed on the Ministry of Justice's website (www.moj.gov.na).

Businesses wishing to apply to have themselves certified as essential and crucial service providers can contact the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade.