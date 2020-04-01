Namibia: Bail for Amushelelo After Weekend Arrest

The alleged foreign currency trader Michael Amushelelo was granted bail of N$10 000 yesterday, following his arrest on Friday in connection with a culpable homicide case in which he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment nearly five years ago.

Amushelelo was granted bail before his latest case, in which he is at this stage charged with contempt of court, was postponed to 30 June.

A police officer arrested Amushelelo on Friday evening on the basis of a warrant for his apprehension that was issued by a Windhoek magistrate on Wednesday last week.

In the warrant, it is recorded that Amushelelo (29) was convicted in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in April 2015 on charges of culpable homicide and driving without a licence. He was sentenced to a two-year prison term and to a fine of N$2 000 or six months' imprisonment.

On the warrant it is also stated that Amushelelo was granted bail of N$15 000 pending appeal in May 2015, on condition that he had to report at the Windhoek Central Police Station every Monday, but that he failed to adhere to the reporting condition and has not pursued his appeal against his conviction since his release.

It has been reported that Amushelelo was found guilty in connection with a road accident in which one person died and another was left paralysed in 2010.

Amushelelo is also charged in another case that is pending in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court. In that case, he and a co-accused are charged with offences under the Banking Institutions Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme that they are claimed to have run under the guise of foreign currency trading.

Amushelelo was released on bail of N$35 000 in October last year, and has to appear in court again on those charges on 14 April.

It is alleged that he and his business partner Gregory Cloete received more than N$17 million from the public from February 2015 to June 2019 without being authorised to do so in terms of the Banking Institutions Act.

In an affidavit filed at the Windhoek High Court in October last year, Amushelelo confirmed that he received money from members of the public and explained that this money was a loan to him to trade in the international currency market. He also said his business model was that the people who provided money to him would receive their funds plus 50% interest back after two months.

Amushelelo in his affidavit also denied that there was anything unlawful about his business, which according to the police was an investment scam.

Defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo represented Amushelelo in court yesterday.