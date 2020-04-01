South Africa: School of the Ninth Hole in Rondebosch - Studying the Subsidisation of the Rich

opinion

We staged a privilege walk at the ninth hole of Rondebosch Golf Course to highlight how exclusive lease renewals on prime land like this replicate the pattern of privileging land-use for the few, that has shaped Cape Town for too many years.

At exactly 11am, a guard walking off shift notices about 150 activists spilling into the parking lot of Rondebosch Golf Club (RGC):

"It's them, I know the red; they want housing here."

It has been almost a year since Reclaim the City (RTC)'s first action on the course for Human Rights Day in 2019 and they clearly made a lasting impression.

A long banner reads "Redistribute this land. Redistribute all public land. Reclaim the City" and a scout is sent out to find the ninth hole. Once located, this modest patch of close-cropped green grass is seized. A faded yellow flagstick is courteously set aside and in its place the recognisable red and white of Reclaim the City is raised.

What unfolds for the next 80 minutes or so is what many news stories missed, yet it is crucially part of how this protest contributes to a broader, ongoing campaign to challenge unjust disposals of public land by...