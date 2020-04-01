Nigeria: National Council of Sports Will Fix New Date for NSF - Dare

The Minister of Sports and Youth development, Mr. Sunday Dare has said the National Council for Sports (NCS), will soon meet to do a review of the postponement of the 2020 National Sports festival and possibly choose a new date for the games.

He explained that "After the lockdown, the NCS will meet again to review the postponement and brief the stakeholders on how and what to do on the sports festival.

"The NCS is the highest decision sports making body in the country, so, we hope that after the two weeks break or sometimes before the end of April, the National Council of sports will meet as a body. We will review the impact of the postponement.

"They will be briefed by the health experts about the trend whether we have reached the tables or whether it is declining.

"We would also look at what is available in terms of health facilities, surveillance and everything that needs to be put in place for the Sports festivals," he said.

It will be recalled that as a precautionary measure against further spread of the coronavirus in the country, the federal government through the Ministry of sports on March 17 announced the postponement of the 2020 National Sports Festival.