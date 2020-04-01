Tanzania: Shonza Refutes CCM Members Defection Claims

1 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM), cadre and Deputy Minister for Information Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonza has rebuffed recent claims that over 50 members of her political party have defected to Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

For the past two days, information surfaced in some social and mainstream media detailing that Mbozi Member of Parliament (MPChadema,) Mr Pascal Haonga was involved in welcoming the alleged over 50 CCM members to his party.

"This is a false information as only two people, who had been long sacked from CCM for embezzling party funds had decamped to the opposition-Chadema. "I can confirm to you that only two per cent of the information released by the MP is correct and the rest is a mere fabrication," she said.

Without mentioning names, the Deputy Minister identified the two individuals as the former CCM Mlowo Ward Secretary and Kalasha Office Secretary.

However, according to Ms Shoza the two were long sacked and had not been in any active political clout since June 2019.

She said that the duo were relieved off their duties for mismanaging members' contributions and funds meant to construct the party's office.

"After they were removed from their positions they became ordinary members and thereafter elections to fill their positions were conducted," she pointed out.

Detail emerged that the decision was reached by the CCM's Songwe Regional management, where elaborating the Deputy Minister noted that the party's policy does not entertain such leaders.

"They have just opted to run to another political party that they think its financial oversight would not question them. There was never over 50 members who had decamped from the ruling party...it's all political lies," she said.

However, Ms Shonza assured that the ruling party in Songwe is twice stronger than it was before and would remain confidants of President John Magufuli in his administration.

The government, she said works tirelessly to improve social and economic status of the region, district to the village level, hinting that it is just a matter of time before the MP also packs his bags after witnessing a landslide CCM sweep in the area.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.