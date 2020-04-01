Tanzania: Shonza Refutes CCM Members Defection Claims

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM), cadre and Deputy Minister for Information Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonza has rebuffed recent claims that over 50 members of her political party have defected to Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

For the past two days, information surfaced in some social and mainstream media detailing that Mbozi Member of Parliament (MPChadema,) Mr Pascal Haonga was involved in welcoming the alleged over 50 CCM members to his party.

"This is a false information as only two people, who had been long sacked from CCM for embezzling party funds had decamped to the opposition-Chadema. "I can confirm to you that only two per cent of the information released by the MP is correct and the rest is a mere fabrication," she said.

Without mentioning names, the Deputy Minister identified the two individuals as the former CCM Mlowo Ward Secretary and Kalasha Office Secretary.

However, according to Ms Shoza the two were long sacked and had not been in any active political clout since June 2019.

She said that the duo were relieved off their duties for mismanaging members' contributions and funds meant to construct the party's office.

"After they were removed from their positions they became ordinary members and thereafter elections to fill their positions were conducted," she pointed out.

Detail emerged that the decision was reached by the CCM's Songwe Regional management, where elaborating the Deputy Minister noted that the party's policy does not entertain such leaders.

"They have just opted to run to another political party that they think its financial oversight would not question them. There was never over 50 members who had decamped from the ruling party...it's all political lies," she said.

However, Ms Shonza assured that the ruling party in Songwe is twice stronger than it was before and would remain confidants of President John Magufuli in his administration.

The government, she said works tirelessly to improve social and economic status of the region, district to the village level, hinting that it is just a matter of time before the MP also packs his bags after witnessing a landslide CCM sweep in the area.