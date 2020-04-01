Tanzania: Unguja Magharib Bans Activities On Beaches

1 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

PEOPLE including children who normally go at different areas of the beaches to play and swim, have been asked to stop the tendency as a precaution against coronavirus, authorities in Unguja- Magharib 'A' district have said.

Normally adults, teens, and children go out in groups to play at the beaches for leisure almost everyday, but Mr Abeid Juma Ali-the District Commissioner (DC), in the area says the gatherings is prohibited at least for now in a bid to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.

"The government has been expanding such measures for your safety against the COVID-19 which is a real threat to the world. I appeal to parents to stop allowing or taking their children to gatherings such as at the beach," the DC said.

He said that so far parents do not seem to take corona-virus threat serious prompting my office to impose the ban with a warning that legal action will be taken against people who will defy the order.

Mr Mohamed Shehe Kheir-Community leader (Sheha) for Chuini coastal village, where many people like to go for leisure at the beach, said the decision to close the beach is important at this time of the war against COVID-19.

"We also ask students studying secretly in groups to stop any gathering. The government closed all schools to minimize contact which health experts say it leads to contracting corona-virus," Kheir said.

Ms Mwanakhamis Rashid-deputy head teacher at Chuini School and Sheikh Mussa Juma- Madrassa (Q uran School), teacher, at difference occasion gave comments that support closing the beach and emphasis to social distancing.

