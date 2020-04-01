Sudan: Embassy Continues Efforts to Solve Issue of Stranded Nationals At Al Sobaiya

1 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 1 April. (SUNA)-Charge d'Affairs at Sudanese embassy in Cairo Ambassador Khalid Ibrahim El-Sheikh affirmed continuation of the embassy's endeavours to solve issue of the stranded Sudanese citizens at Al- Sobaiya area in Egypt.

He said the efforts are going well and denied responsibility of the stranded Sudanese nationals of roit incidents occurred at the Sudanese embassy in Cairo.

Ambassador El Sheikh said in a phone call with SUNA that the embassy , with support from government of Sudan, some members of Sudanese community and activists streamlined situations of a number of the stranded citizens.

The Charge d' Affairs stated that some Sudanese idles in Egypt tried to exploit this condition by assaulting the embassy demanding tobe dealt as the same as the stranded ones.

He explained that when the number s of the attackers went up and they were about to set fire on the embassy the Sudanese Foreign Ministry decided shutdown of the embassy.

Read the original article on SNA.

