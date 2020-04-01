Sudan: East Darfur's Anti - Coronavirus Committee Focuses On Three Axes

Al-Daein — Chairman of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee in East Darfur State Dr Faisal Adam Ahmed announced that his Committee focuses in three axes through three subcommittees.

He explained that main task of the sub committees is to provide the medical cadre, dealing with suspected cases , follow up crossings with West Kordofan, South Darfur, North Darfur and border crossing with the Republic of South Sudan and raising health awareness of people.

This came when Dr Ahmed headed a meeting which drew Director Primary Healthcare, Director of Emergency, Director of Al Dhaein Hospital, medical specialists , organizations and partners operating in health field.

The Chairman of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee said the committees inspected the health quarantine at UNAMID site in East Darfur State and that the committees took administrative measures against this lethal pandemic.

He underscored that East Darfur State is free of any suspected case so far, urging people to follow guidelines issued by the health authorities.