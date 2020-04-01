Sudan: Agricultural Bank Provides SDG 11 Billion for Purchasing Wheat

Medani — The Agricultural Bank of Sudan has announced that its encouraging price of 3.500 pounds for buying wheat from farmers is profitable and has no competitor.

Director of the Bank's Gezira Sector Al Rasheed Osman unveiled that the bank has received 170,000 bags of wheat from areas have been cultivated so far , adding that 11 billion pounds have been distributed to all branches of the bank in Gezira State to pay prices of wheat bought from farmers.

He affirmed that the Gezira Sector has provided 25% of empty bags needed for wheat harvesting.