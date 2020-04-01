Sudan: GIS Puts Its All Capabilities in Support of Efforts in Fight Against Coronavirus

1 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Intelligence Service(GIS) affirmed that it has put all its capabilities in support of the state efforts in fight against coronavirus.

It said that the Service is coordinating with emergency administrations of the Federal Health Ministry and Medical Supplies Fund to transport(50) tons of medicines and medical and preventive necessities through its national airliner to the five Darfur States according to a program set to start as of 1 April, 2020.

GIS Director- General Lt. Gen. Jamal Eddin Abdul Hamid stressed that the Service would be a genuine partner in all national efforts made to fight coronavirus for protecting the citizens and the country from the fatal pandemic.

He pointed out that the support would go on in coordination with the official institutions at the federal and state levels until the homeland passes this dangerous stage amid a pandemic hitting all countries of the world.

It is worth mentioning that GIS has started earlier in supporting the Federal Health Ministry where it assigned its Universal Hospital in Khartoum North for receiving Sudanese returning from abroad with framework of the state's health quarantine, besides preparing a number of its premises in the border states to be in service of the health quarantine activities.

