Malawi Elite League Football Transfer Window Closes

1 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's elite TNM Super League transfer window closed on Tuesday mid-night.

League administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom) through its General Secretary Williams Banda said 376 transfers have been processed.

Banda said the majority of the transfers were among those from lower leagues while the other involved players already playing in the Super League.

"We have recorded about 376 transfers and most of them from the lower leagues" he said.

The Sulom GS further urged clubs to make sure all the players are recorded on the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

"Clubs need to at all times embrace the modern system," he said.

The highest recorded transfer fee this time was that of Babatunde Adepoju which was K8 million.

However, his transfer is under dispute following Silver Strikers decision to withdrawal their interest in the player at an eleventh hour forcing the owner of the club [Mighty Be Forward Wanderers] to raise a complaint to Malawi FA.

This has resulted into Silver being fined K8 Million by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) after the nomads raised a complaint.

Another transfer under dispute is that of Vitumbiko Kumwenda who has resigned at Blue Eagles but the club still clings to the player.

He is linked with a move to Mighty Wanderers.

Apart from promoting about seven players from their reserve side, Silver have roped in Chikondi Kamanga from Wanderers, Stain Davie from TN Stars and Foster Bitoni from Blue Eagles.

Wanderers took on board Lughano Kayira from Mzuzu Warriors formerly Mzuni FC and Juma Yatina from Masters Security and again welcomed their experienced forward Peter Wadabwa after his return from Mozambique and few players who were loaned out.

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets have signed Misheck Selemani from Karonga United and Zicco Nkanda who parted ways with the nomads as well as permanently signing Peter Banda from lower league side Griffin Young Stars.

