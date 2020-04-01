Malawi: Mtambo Leaves Hrdc to Joint Frontline Politics - Forms People Power Movement Cft

Malawi prominent human rights activist Timothy Mtambo, who is one of President Peter Mutharika's most acerbic critics, has left the leadership of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to join frontline politics after announcing on Wednesday that he has formed a people power movement called the Citizens for Transformation (CFT).

Mtambo: This is the time to rise and rescue Malawi.

HRDC under Mtambo's leadership has been tussling with government over human rights issues and organizing anti-government demonstrations.

Mtambo said he is going into frontline politics to help to rescue Malawi from what he calls "accidental and transactional leadership."

He said his Citizens for Transformation is a liberation and transformation movement and will be launched soon.

Mtambo said he is not abandoning the fight for human rights only that this time it will be on a political platform.

"I will continue the fight against impunity, executive arrogance and economic stagnation but now on a different platform - the political space - a platform I believe would be more effective in helping me to directly contribute t the realisation of the change which all Malawians aspire for which is to rescue Malawi from DPP oppressive rule and to have a meaningful, inclusive social, political and economic transformation for all Malawians," said Mtambo.

Mtambo said it is now time to wear revolutionary boots, step out and demand citizens need.

He said through his CFT, he joins selfless Malawians who decided before him to put the democratic interests of Malawi over and above their own.

Mtambo urged Malawians to join the "frontline battlefield of rescuing Malawi from the DPP's clueless, oppressive and corrupt rule."