Malawi Ban On International Flights, Cross Border Passenger Buses Takes Effect

1 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government ban on international flights and cross border passenger buses among other restrictions take effect from Wednesday as the world continues to grapple with coronavirus.

Minister Jooma (standing): Ban comes into effect

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma said the measures would help prevent the country from getting the deadly disease.

He said the capacity of all public passenger buses and minibuses have been reduced by 60 per cent which means in minibuses, passengers will be sitting two per row.

The capacity of ships has been reduced by 50 per cent and ships are told to have a room for quarantine in the event that a passenger is showing signs of the coronavirus whilst on board," he said.

He also said that all buses must be disinfected before their departures and that triocycles should have one passenger on board.

Jooma said traffic police and officers from the Road Traffic Directorate and Road Safety Services will be on the roads to enforce compliance of the anti-coronavirus regulations.

