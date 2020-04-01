Malawi: Wateraid Supports Bwaila Hospital, Lilongwe Market in Covid-19 Prevention

1 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

WaterAid in Malawi on Tuesday handed over handwashing facilities and other supplies to Bwaila Hospital and Lilongwe Main Market to help in prevention of coronavirus (Covid-19).

WaterAid Country Director Mercy Masoo setting an example on observance of hygiene

Although there are no reported cased of Covid-19 in Malawi yet, WaterAid in Malawi has intensified Covid-19 prevention drive by supporting healthcare facilities and markets with supplies and Covid-19 messages.

WaterAid in Malawi Country Director Mercy Masoo said healthcare facilities and markets should have the sanitation and hygiene facilities which will help in prevention of infectious diseases including Covid-19.

"I have gone around the hospital and I am impressed to see some handwashing stations. We are here to supplement what you are already doing and we commendyou for promoting handwashing.

"If you do not have WASH facilities in places like this, where a lot of people come when they are sick, it is easy for others to get infected. Most of the infectious diseases are prevented by washing hands with soap. We want to lessen the burden by supporting the health care facilities. We will be supporting a total of 90 health care facilities in Malawi," she said.

District Nursing and Midwifery Officer at Bwaila Hospital, Bertha Kaudza, said WaterAid has come at the right time to hold their hand.

"We are grateful to WaterAid for this donation, you are the first to help us with the supplies which will help us to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We appeal to other stakeholders to help us too so that together we can prevent this disease which has already caused suffering and death in other countries," she said.

In an interview at Lilongwe Main Market on Tuesday, Councillor Reuben Thundu, said duty bearers should encourage Malawians to embrace hygiene behaviours.

"People should know that handwashing is something that they should do regularly. What I have seen so far is that people see the need to wash hands and this should continue happening.

"We are grateful to WaterAid for the support. About 1 million people visit this market everyday. I appeal to other well-wishers to also help us with handwashing facilities and supplies so that we are well-prepared," he said.

Apart from handwashing facilities, WaterAid Malawi also handed over supplies such as chlorine, laundry soap and buckets.

Covid-19 is spread through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The common symptoms include high fever, tiredness and dry cough.

To prevent infection and to slow transmission of Covid-19, WaterAid encourages everyone to wash hands regularly with soap and water, or clean the hands with alcohol-based hand rub; maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and the next person (especially in closed spaces); avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; when coughing or sneezing and use the inside elbow to prevent droplets from spreading.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.