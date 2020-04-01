Malawi Govt Considers Home Tuition for Students in Public Schools

Government says it is considering offering home tuition for students in public schools after the indefinite closure of learning institutions due to coronavirus.

Minister Susuwele Banda: Considering ways of engaging learners at home

The government ordered the indefinite closure of both private and public schools due to the coronavirus threat.

The minister of Education William Susuwele Banda said the government is considering ways of engaging the learners academically while at home .

He said the ministry will communicate soon how studies will be conducted since they do not want to see learners idle at home.

Banda,who is also a member of a special ministerial committee on coronavirus, visited Dedza Border on Monday.

He said that the government will not shutdown the borders completely for now.