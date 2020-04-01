Malawi: Let Us Pray for a Coronavirus-Free Malawi - Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has called for prayers this Thursday to seek divine intervention over coronavirus threat.

President Mutharika and First Lady: Call for prayers

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the prayers should be held in homes.

Kalilani said it has been the country's tradition as a God-fearing nation to combine human efforts with seeking intervention from God to rescue us whenever disaster strikes.

"The President says the nation turns to God since it understands the power of God over every situation we may experience as a nation while understanding our own limitations," he said.

He refers to both the Bible and Quoran where he says God reminds people that he will hear our prayers and give us protection.

Kalilani draws the country's attention to the Bible in 1st John 5 verses 14 to 15 which says

"And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us."

He said while on the other hand the Quoran Chapter 2 Verse 107 says:-

"Do you not know that to God belongs the dominion of the heavens and earth and (that) you have not besides God any protector or any helper?"

He said the president thanked all Malawians for cooperating with the Government this far in implementing the measures it has put in place to fight Corona virus saying to this date Malawi has not registered a case of Corona virus.

Kalilani said the president has since urged all Malawians to continue observing the measures against the Coronavirus threat.

"President Mutharika then reminded all Malawians that he is calling for prayers within homes as the nation is still being discouraged from assembling in large numbers as one way of preventing the disease from spreading," he said.

Malawi is yet to register coronavirus cases.