Malawi: Minibus Fares Go Up in View of New Sitting Capacity Regulations

Minibus fares and bus fares have gone up in some routes after government has started enforcing the 60 per cent capacity for public transport.

Minibuses should not overload passengers

The government is enforcing the 60 per cent capacity in view of the coronavirus threat.

In Lilongwe, most routes now range from K600 to K700 from K400 to K500.

Minibus Owners Association acting chairperson Felix Msiska said the new sitting capacity meant that minibus operators will not break through.

"With two people per row in minibuses, we cannot break through with the old fares. This is a big blow, this has hit us a lot," he said.

Government is implementing several strict preventive measures against the coronavirus which has hit the country's neighbouring countries of Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania and also the continent's economic powerhouse, South Africa.