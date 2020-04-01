Swaziland: Total Number of Coronavirus Test Results Received By Swaziland Ministry of Health Tops 320

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Health Ministry has received 324 results of coronavirus tests sent to South Africa in total since 15 March 2020.

The information has dribbled out from the Swaziland Government through press briefings and social media posts. The Ministry of Health has not announced a running total of cases, causing confusion in the kingdom.

The total of 324 was announced in social media posts as follows: 15 March (12); 19 March (32); 20 March (27); 21 March (37); 23 March (62); 26 March (74); 31 March (80).

The population of Swaziland is about 1.3 million.

No information has been released about which individuals are being tested and why. The Ministry of Health had said that some samples sent to South Africa were not tested because they were not from people who had travelled or had been in close contact with positive patients.

The numbers in the Ministry of Health briefings are only those tested and analysed through the Ministry of Health. It is not recorded how many others may have been tested.

It was reported in news media that King Mswati III, the absolute monarch of Swaziland, was in self-isolation and that some of his children who had returned to the kingdom after studying abroad had been tested. It is not known if these were included in the Ministry of Health statistics.

Nine people have tested positive, according to Ministry of Health figures. It has not reported any deaths.