Mauritius: Covid-19 - Special Arrangements for Students and Motor Vehicle Owners

Several measures have been put in place by Government to cater for the pedagogical needs of students and to support motor vehicle owners amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

These were announced, today, by the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, during a press briefing held at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

As at date, Mauritius has 147 positive Covid-19 cases, including 5 deaths.

Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun pointed out that as from 6 April 2020, the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) will broadcast educational lessons on four channels for students from Grade 1 to Grade 9. These lessons have been prepared with the collaboration of the Mauritius Institute of Education (MIE), the Open University of Mauritius, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute and teachers, she added.

The details are as follows:

Grade 1 to Grade 6

· Lessons will be telecasted from 8 30 hours to 15 00 hours on four MBC channels

Grade 7 to Grade 9

· Lessons will be broadcasted as from 15 00 hours on four MBC Channels

· Online lessons will be available on the Student Support Portal of the Ministry

Grade 10 to Grade 13

· Two platforms have been put in place, namely Zoom and Microsoft 365 for teachers to conduct online classes and upload lessons.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun indicated that all information will be available on the website of the MIE and she called on teachers and parents to remain connected to the Ministry's website for more updates. The MIE, she said, is also catering for pre-primary school learners and for students with special education needs.

As for the tertiary sector, she stated that courses are already being conducted online through different platforms.

With regards to the support provided to motor vehicle owners, Minister Ganoo announced that Government has decided to grant an automatic three-month extension to owners of vehicles whose Motor Vehicle Licence (road tax) is expiring this 31st day of March 2020. This measure applies to private cars and public service vehicles such as taxis, contract buses/cars, public service buses and goods vehicles (lorries and vans).

The minister further pointed out that the payment of motor vehicle licence for any vehicle type has been exceptionally extended till 30 June 2020. When the Curfew Order will be over, upon renewal, the Motor Vehicle Licence, the Public Service Vehicle Licence or the Carrier's Licence will be deemed to have taken effect as from the date of its expiry. The National Land Transport Authority will not impose the 50% surcharge on road tax as provided by the Road Traffic Act, added the Minister.

The Minister also said that for any individual whose fitness certificate has expired, that person will be allowed to use his vehicle only in exceptional circumstances, that is, in case of a person holding a valid work permit access delivered by the Commissioner of Police, a medical emergency, or whereby a person has to purchase essential food items or necessities, subject to the vehicle having a valid insurance cover.

