Nigeria Healthcare Infrastructure Not Ready for COVID-19 - Njide

1 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

The Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili has expressed concern over the quality of healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria, saying that, "it is high time each state takes complete ownership of healthcare services".

Speaking during a capacity building for healthcare providers under auspices of Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN on infection prevention and control in epidemics, Njide said that, as a Foundation, they have worked in several states across the country and can confidently say that Nigeria healthcare system is not strong.

"As organisation, our area of specialization is health system strengthening and we can confidently say that Nigeria's healthcare system is not strong. It is important that each state takes ownership to build the infrastructure in terms of building and equipping and capacity of healthcare workers so that they can be able to provide the necessary care.

"Healthcare delivery must not depend on one person; the next person should be able to replicate what the previous person has done which is why the system has to work for itself. So we have a long way to go because the level of preparedness is not really there yet. But the process put in place for COVID-19 in terms of identification, tracking, and isolation is fantastic."

Njide said that the capacity programme was to equip healthcare providers with the necessary information to remain protected, "they need to protect themselves for them to be able to protect the patients.

On his part, National President, Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Adeyeye Arigbabuwo identified the need for strong collaboration between the private and public sector, "we need to always collaborate because private sector provides about 70 percent of healthcare services. "What that means is that we should be able to raise alarm in cases of public health, we shouldn't look at the monitory compensation or what the patient can afford to pay or not to pay.

The key is public health and as much as possible by our oath of professionalism, the health of the patient is key to us.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.