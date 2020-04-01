Liberia: Association of Forex Bureau Buttresses Govt Efforts to Eradicate COVID-19 Pandemic

1 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — The National Association of Forex Exchange Bureau of Liberia (NAFEBOL) has donated several disinfectant items to the Group of 77, the Monrovia Central Prison and the Slipway Community Clinic as part of efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Speaking Monday, 30 March at the Group of 77 on Newport Street, the president of NAFEBOL Nimely Sayeh cautioned the disabled individuals about observing the health measures intended to prevent the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sayeh, disabled people are also their customers and the association was keen on giving back to the community.

He called on the public to join hands with the national government in eradicating COVID-19.

"This crisis calls for collective action. Since health is everybody business, the National Association of Forex Exchange Bureau of Liberia with consortium from partners, NAFEBOL has decided to bring in these gifts," Sayeh said.

During the donation, the organization distributed buckets, cholera, hang soaps, sanitizers, face masks and some bags of rice.

Sayeh said the amount spent to purchase the assorted items is over US$1,000, adding, "We need all hands on deck that is why NAFEBOL taught it wise to identify with you. It is very much important that we all can work together and kick this Coronavirus out of Liberia".

Receiving the items, the Executive Director of the Group of 77 Waffa F. Clapha thanked the money exchangers for contributing to the disabled community.

Clapha warned that the Coronavirus should not be overlooked considering that the country's health system is already fragile.

"We need to take the awareness very seriously because it will help us curtail the virus and we will not be worrying about how to take someone to hospital because of the lack of medicines and so no," Clapha said.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

