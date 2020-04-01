Liberia: CoP Youth Wing Joins Fight Against COVID-19, Donates Material to Several Communities

1 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The youth league of the Council of Patriots (COP) has identified with several Liberians in Monrovia in the fight against the coronavirus in Liberia.

The pressure group on Monday, March 30, made a donation of Anti-Covid-19 materials to residents and health centers of Montserrado County District 5 and 6 worth about over LD$200,000.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, the chair of the COP youth wing Ben Togbah said, it was their way of identifying with the Liberian people in the fight against the virus.

According to him, since the news of the outbreak of the virus in Liberia, COP has been engaged with awareness on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the 15 counties of Liberia.

"In these periods of critical health situations, the COP sees it necessary to identify with the Liberian people. With a patriotic mind and nationalistic heart, our leader Henry Costa being very focused on the well-being of the Liberian people, we thought of going beyond just giving out messages but to give our people the needed wash materials that can help them," Togbah said.

He further said that they will give out preventative masks to motorcyclists and those selling in the street to help them prevent themselves while carrying out the normal businesses.

The COP is, therefore, encouraging Liberians to follow all the preventative methods set by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute.

Togbah on behalf of COP in Liberia appreciated the United State of America COP Chapter for its contribution in buying the anti-coronavirus material.

"It is important that our people utilize the material we are giving them so they can be protected," he said.

"Remember Margibi County was placed under quarantine for 21 days and we are getting news of a case in Grand Gedeh, this makes it very much important that we do not focus our attention only on Montserrado County but rather take those counties that are far away into consideration, one of the people that have been left out is the disable people we need to identified with them," the COP Youth Wing Chair said.

He said one of the ways Liberians can save the state is to protect themselves and be healthy.

The donation started from central Monrovia up to Montserrado County District 5 and 6 and will later engage the 17 districts of the Montserrado County.

