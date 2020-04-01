Nigeria: Ebonyi Discharges Eight Suspected Cases

Abakaliki — Eight persons suspected to be COVID-19 patients have tested negative and discharged in Ebonyi State.

In a special broadcast made by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, said the state's COVID-19 Centre for testing of cases is ready.

Umahi also said that the federal government assisted the state government to configure reagents to fit into the screening machines owned by the state government.

He explained that he has refused to go into self-isolation because he does not want to abandon his people at this critical moment, stressing that he would continue to be visible and at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic.

The governor announced that observation centres have been established in six locations across the state on equality of zones, adding that with the three treatment/isolation centres being put in place and the check points at the various borders of the state, the state is battle ready to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to Ebonyi State.

He further stated that the directive on closure of all borders at the entry and exit points of the state as well as the ban on gatherings of religious worshipers, movement of vehicles and persons in and out of the state, drinking joints, burials, wedding ceremonies and other social events are still in force. The only exceptions were those on essential services.

He also charged political office holders at all levels as well as security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the directives of government on the COVID-19 pandemic.