Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Confirms 12 New Cases, Total Now 151

COVID-19 Case Update from the Nigeria Centre from Disease Control
1 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Nigeria has risen to 151 after 12 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed.

The public health agency said the 12 new cases were reported in three states: Osun, Edo and Ekiti.

NCDC in a tweet said nine of the cases were confirmed in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti State.

It said "as at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths."

Break down

As Nigeria struggles to contain the spread of the virus, Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease in the country.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lagos has 82 cases, FCT - 28, Osun - 14, Oyo - 8, Ogun - 4, Edo - 4, Kaduna - 3, Enugu - 2, Bauchi - 2, Ekiti - 3, while Rivers and Benue have one case each.

The NCDC said all the new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

Restrictions

In an attempt to reduce the number of infections in the country, the federal government has ordered a lockdown in three states , Lagos. Ogun and FCT.

The Director General NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said Nigeria could be reporting more cases as the agency has expanded its capability for testing.

He said Nigeria can now test between 1000 samples a day and they are working on reducing the turnaround time for results.

The government is also working on tracking those who might have been exposed to people who have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

