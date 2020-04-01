Kenya: COVID-19 - Wasafi Records Producer Lizer Classic Put in Isolation

Photo: Pixabay
Music, mic
1 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

Just as Bongo star singer Diamond Platinumz's manager Sallam Sharaff shared the good news of being discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, another of the singer's close allies is reported to have been taken into isolation.

According to media reports, it seems WCB (Wasafi Classics Baby) music producer Lizer Classic has been put in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Lizer is said to be isolated at the same hospital where Sallam and Rapper Mwana FA have been in isolation while receiving treatment.

The music producer, however, has remained tight-lipped about this and has not come out to either confirm or deny the allegations.

Diamond's manager Sallam popularly referred to as Mendes was the first in the Wasafi family to test positive for Covid-19.

The two are said to have been stranded together in France a few weeks ago after airlines went on lockdown.

Pictures shared by the singer revealed that he had also travelled with his other manager Babu Tale, among others.

