Seychelles: Justice of Appeal Is Appointed As Acting President of the Court of Appeal of Seychelles

Anthony Fernando, a Justice of Appeal in Seychelles, has been appointed as the acting President of the Court of Appeal with immediate effect, State House said on Tuesday.

Fernando, who was sworn in as Justice of the Court of Appeal in December 2015, has a law degree from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Justice Fernando will act as the President of the Court of Appeal until a substantive appointment to the post is finalised. His acting appointment follows the recommendations of the Constitutional Appointments Authority.

The post of the President of the Court of Appeal has been vacant since the retirement of Justice Francis MacGregor on January 26.

As the acting President of the Court of Appeal, Fernando will sit with two other Justices of Appeal when hearing cases which are done in three sessions in a year.