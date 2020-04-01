Angola: COVID-19 - National Police Detain 37 Citizens for Contempt

1 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Thirty-seven citizens were detained on Tuesday, across the country, by the National Police for contempt of authority, under the State of Emergency in force in Angola.

The announcement was made by the spokesman of the Ministry of the Interior, Waldemar José, when assessing the last 24 hours, specifying that the arrests took place in the provinces of Huila (14), Cuanza Sul (03), Zaire (8), Moxico (six ), Bié (five) and Uíge (01).

ANGOP learnt also that 65 citizens were collected without detention and taken to their homes.

The police also apprehended 103 vehicles that were dedicated to the taxi service, for violating the provisions foreseen in the rules on the capacity required for each vehicle, which occurred in the provinces of Luanda (95), Bié (04), Huambo (04), Zaire (03), Lunda Norte (12).

About 390 motorcycles were also apprehended across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 26 informal markets were closed due to non-compliance with methods of prevention against COVID - 19, as well as church services.

The official also informed the detention of a Chinese couple, for contempt and attempting to bribe the authority, in the amount of 30,000 kwanzas, to keep their commercial establishment not covered by law open.

On that occasion, sub-commissioner Waldemar José apologized for the excesses of some staff, reiterating that the officers who continue to break the law will be held responsible.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.