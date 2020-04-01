Angola: COVID-19 - National Police Detain 37 Citizens for Contempt

Luanda — Thirty-seven citizens were detained on Tuesday, across the country, by the National Police for contempt of authority, under the State of Emergency in force in Angola.

The announcement was made by the spokesman of the Ministry of the Interior, Waldemar José, when assessing the last 24 hours, specifying that the arrests took place in the provinces of Huila (14), Cuanza Sul (03), Zaire (8), Moxico (six ), Bié (five) and Uíge (01).

ANGOP learnt also that 65 citizens were collected without detention and taken to their homes.

The police also apprehended 103 vehicles that were dedicated to the taxi service, for violating the provisions foreseen in the rules on the capacity required for each vehicle, which occurred in the provinces of Luanda (95), Bié (04), Huambo (04), Zaire (03), Lunda Norte (12).

About 390 motorcycles were also apprehended across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 26 informal markets were closed due to non-compliance with methods of prevention against COVID - 19, as well as church services.

The official also informed the detention of a Chinese couple, for contempt and attempting to bribe the authority, in the amount of 30,000 kwanzas, to keep their commercial establishment not covered by law open.

On that occasion, sub-commissioner Waldemar José apologized for the excesses of some staff, reiterating that the officers who continue to break the law will be held responsible.